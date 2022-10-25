Mosque, house damaged in Sopore fire mishap 2 firefighters sustain injuries

Sopore: Massive fire damaged a mosque and a residential house at Tarzoo area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district during intervening night of Monday-Tuesday. Two firefighters were also injured while dousing the flames, said an official.

He said that the massive fire broke out at Izzat Shah Colony in Tarzoo area of Sopore involving a two-storey residential house and a nearby local mosque‘ Masjid Mustafa’.

Officials from fire and emergency department Sopore said, they received the call at around 1.55 hours and immediately rushed to the spota. The firefighters faced a tough time while controlling the flames, they said.