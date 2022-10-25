Mosque, house damaged in Sopore fire mishap 2 firefighters sustain injuries

Sopore: Massive fire damaged a mosque and a residential house at Tarzoo area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district during intervening night of Monday-Tuesday. Two firefighters were also injured while dousing the flames, said an official.
He said that the massive fire broke out at Izzat Shah Colony in Tarzoo area of Sopore involving a two-storey residential house and a nearby local mosque‘ Masjid Mustafa’.
Officials from fire and emergency department Sopore said, they received the call at around 1.55 hours and immediately rushed to the spota. The firefighters faced a tough time while controlling the flames, they said.
“An LPG cylinder also exploded in the incident in which two fire fighters identified as Ali Mohammad Reshi and Wajad Ahmad Dar sustained minor injuries.
Firefighters with the help of locals hours after succeeded to brought fire under control and prevented from spreading further. The cause of the fire is said to be in electric short circuit.