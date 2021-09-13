Most Bandipora blocks without BDOs, developmental works hit

Bandipora: Most of the blocks in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are functioning without Block Development Officers (BDOs), affecting developmental works.

At least 10 out of the total 12 blocks in the district are functioning without BDOs.

These include Sumbal, Nowgam, Ganastan, Hajin, Naidkhai and other blocks of Bandipora and Gurez division.

The locals said that a month ago, the BDOs were transferred to other places outside the district while the vacancies had created a void waiting to be filled.

“All the rural development works have taken a hit as no work can be executed without the BDOs. Moreover, the PRIs are also facing a tough situation in approving their works,” Mubashir Khan, a local said.