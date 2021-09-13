Most Bandipora blocks without BDOs, developmental works hit

Bandipora: Most of the blocks in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district are functioning without Block Development Officers (BDOs), affecting developmental works.
At least 10 out of the total 12 blocks in the district are functioning without BDOs.
These include Sumbal, Nowgam, Ganastan, Hajin, Naidkhai and other blocks of Bandipora and Gurez division.
The locals said that a month ago, the BDOs were transferred to other places outside the district while the vacancies had created a void waiting to be filled.
“All the rural development works have taken a hit as no work can be executed without the BDOs. Moreover, the PRIs are also facing a tough situation in approving their works,” Mubashir Khan, a local said.
He said that the BDO plans, funds and helps execute rural works and that the absence of these officers carrying developmental works was hectic and sometimes impossible.
Seven junior scale KAS officers were appointed for Bandipora for the posts of BDOs while three already occupied posts were looking after at least 12 blocks with additional charge.
“Those junior scale officers were recalled by the government for rotational charge as they completed their term,” Assistant Commissioner Development Bandipora, Abdul Rashid Dass said.
One more senior officer was transferred recently, leaving at least 10 blocks without BDOs.
“The higher ups are sending five more junior scale officers as BDOs to fill the posts as they have completed their training. They will be given additional charge of the blocks which are without BDOs,” Dass said.
He said that the formalities were almost done by Monday and the officers were ready to assume the charge.
Dass said it would ease the problems faced by people to some extent.