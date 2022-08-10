Motor mechanic arrested

Bhadarwah: A 25-year-old motor mechanic was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using a tricolour to clean vehicles at a motor repair shop in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda town.
Police said that the accused was booked for “showing indignity to the Indian national flag”.
Police learnt about the incident after a video was circulated on social media.
When contacted SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said, "A video went viral on social media about disrespect of national flag. While taking serious cognizance of the matter, we immediately lodged an FIR in police station Doda and arrested the person, who disrespected the national flag."
"We have lodged an FIR 175/2022 Under Section 2 Prevention of insult to national honour against Umair Ahmed of Kulhand, Doda. He is a motor mechanic at a workshop at Tondwah area of Doda, where the incident took place," SSP added.