Motorcyclist dies in Rafiabad road accident

Sopore:- A motorcyclist from Sopore lost his life in a road mishap in Tragpora Rafiabad area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Officials said that an accident took place on National Highway near Tragpora Hadipora area of Rafiabad when a truck bearing registration number JK05G-3682 hit a motorcycle bearing registration number JK05L-1439 resulting in critical injuries to a motorcyclist.

In the incident, motorcyclist identified as Shahzad Ahmad War resident of Warpora Sopore received critical injuries, an official said.

He was shifted to GMC Baramulla for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, officials added.