Motorcyclist killed, two others injured in Qazigund accident

Anantnag: A motorcyclist was killed while two others were injured in a motor accident in Y K Pora area of Qazigund on Monday.

The mishap occurred when a motorcycle and a tractor had a head-on collision at Y K Pora Bridge late in the evening. “A motorcyclist died on the spot while two others sustained injuries,” an official said. The dead motorcyclist was identified as Ramesh Raina of Jammu.

The injured were identified as Ajaz Ahmad Chopan from Y K Pora, and Tinka Shah Pandita from Jammu.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where they were referred to GMC Anantnag.