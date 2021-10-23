Move Beyond launches its online educational series 'Career Chat'

Srinagar: Move Beyond-a Career Counselling School launched its first episode of weekly online educational series 'Career Chat' as a part of International Youth Outreach and Employability Programme

Dr. Shabir Hassan, Early Career Investigator Harvard Medical School, was the guest of the programme. He is also an Associate Bioengineer at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He has won many awards that include Department of Biotech, India fellowship award for two years, Endeavour Award from Australia, Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) Early and Advanced Awards in 2016 and 2018 respectively.