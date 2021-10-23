Move Beyond launches its online educational series 'Career Chat'

Srinagar: Move Beyond-a Career Counselling School launched its first episode of weekly online educational series 'Career Chat' as a part of International Youth Outreach and Employability Programme
Dr. Shabir Hassan, Early Career Investigator Harvard Medical School, was the guest of the programme. He is also an Associate Bioengineer at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He has won many awards that include Department of Biotech, India fellowship award for two years, Endeavour Award from Australia, Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) Early and Advanced Awards in 2016 and 2018 respectively.
Dr Shabir shared his journey from Kashmir to Harvard with the audience and highlighted the need and importance of career counselling and planning for the students at a young age. He provided some enlightening suggestions to students for framing their SOP (Statement of Purpose), CV and recommendation letter while applying for foreign scholarships.
He also emphasized the importance of a proper research of available scholarships of any country before applying and then opting for a suitable one. He then laid importance on the role of parents in guiding and shaping the career of their children.
The programme was streamed live on the Facebook page of Move Beyond. It was hosted by Dr. Muslim Jan, Senior Media Consultant, Move Beyond.
Career Chat is an exclusive educational series started by Move Beyond with an aim to connect the eminent career achievers with the aspiring students of Jammu and Kashmir to inspire and provide direction and help them in the process of making and shaping their careers.
Prof Rakesh Sehgal, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Saad Parvez, Head IIEDC, NIT Srinagar and Sheikh Inayat Ullah, Director Move Beyond, are the Chief Patron, Patron and Program Director of the series respectively.
Move Beyond has been organizing many free programs consistently to guide and assist the students in their career development and is in a missionary mode to create an ecosystem of information, assistance and mentorship for streamlining the process of career development in Jammu and Kashmir.