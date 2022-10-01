[MOVEMENT FROM SEP 1 TO SEP 30] 33,105 apple trucks moved from Qazigund to other parts of country via highway: Traffic Police

The spokesperson said that the entire backlog of trucks at Qazigund was cleared on September 26. He said that the daily flow of apple trucks from Kashmir valley to other parts of the country is only 1100 apple trucks per day not the higher figures of 2000 or 2500 apple trucks per day as is being claimed by vested interests. He adds that the daily flow of trucks from the Kashmir Valley towards Jammu and other parts of the country is only about 1600 trucks per day.

Keeping in view that the Down HMV traffic moves on alternate days, the maximum stranded trucks at Qazigund is only 1600 trucks unless the Down movement is hampered by partial or complete closure of the NH 44 due to shooting stones, landslides or repair work, reads the official handout.