Movement of BATs reported near forward areas

Rajouri: Movement of multiple Border Action Teams (BATs) have been reported in front of forward areas of Line of Control (LoC) with army troops already on a state of high alert.
Investigation agencies have started an in-depth investigation of all the links associated with the intruder who was arrested in injured condition on Sunday afternoon.
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that there are regular inputs regarding increase in movement of suspected group of terrorists on Line of Control and this increase was mentioned in an apprehension and alert of security agencies a monthly ago.
Sources added that intelligence reports clearly suggest that in all the sectors on Line of Control in twin districts Rajouri and Poonch, there is notable increase in movement of terrorists on the launching pads.
" Any such increase is directly associated with infiltration attempts for which an alert was issued and army troops are already maintaining an alert." the sources said.
They added that in fresh reports received by the security agencies, it has come to fore that some suspected border action teams are present in some of the sectors on the Line of Control.
This suspected movement of BATs has been categorised as security concern with field forces on Line of Control are asked to maintain a high degree of alertness against BAT.
The border action teams are specialised teams that are tasked to carry out sudden close strikes on army posts and patrol teams on Line of Control and then returning back within shortest possible time after inflicting loss.
A number of attacks by BAT have taken place on LoC in twin districts Rajouri and Poonch with these teams even succeeded to inflict casualities in some of the attacks.
Besides close attacks on army posts and patrolling teams, the BAT are also considered specialised in planting IEDs on forward routes of LoC within aim to inflict losses of petroling teams of Army.
On the other hand, investigation agencies have started a high level investigation into links of the intruder arrested on Sunday in Jhanger forward area of Nowshera sector.
" The injured intruder is under treatment in army hospital Rajouri and a case under relevant sections of law stand registered in Nowshera police station." the officials said.
They stated that multiple security agencies and forces are conducting investigation into the matter and are set to question the accused soon after approval from doctors.
"He was in direct contact with terror handlers and is suspected to be a part of Fidayeen terror grup and tasked to conduct strike of Fidayeen nature," the officials said.