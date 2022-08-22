Movement of BATs reported near forward areas

Rajouri: Movement of multiple Border Action Teams (BATs) have been reported in front of forward areas of Line of Control (LoC) with army troops already on a state of high alert.

Investigation agencies have started an in-depth investigation of all the links associated with the intruder who was arrested in injured condition on Sunday afternoon.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that there are regular inputs regarding increase in movement of suspected group of terrorists on Line of Control and this increase was mentioned in an apprehension and alert of security agencies a monthly ago.