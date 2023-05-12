MP Er. Ghulam Ali Khatana reviews developmental scenario of Budgam

Budgam: The Member Parliament (MP) Rajya Sabha, Er. Ghulam Ali Khatana today reviewed the developmental scenario of Budgam district.
At the outset, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo presented the overall status of the sector wise developmental achievements and implementation of centrally and UT sponsored schemes in the district through a powerpoint presentation.
Stressing on speedy completion of all ongoing works and projects, the MP reviewed implementation and progress recorded under Ayushman Bharat/JK Sehat Scheme, JSY, PMGSY, SBM, JJM, RDSS, PMKSY, ICDS MGNREGA, PMAY, NRLM, NHM and other schemes.
Detailed review of departments including R&B, PMGSY, PHE, Horticulture, Agriculture, Education, Social Welfare, Animal and Sheep Husbandry departments was also taken by the chair.
The MP lauded the District Administration Budgam for timely execution and completion of works and successful implementation of schemes.
He however emphasized on sustenance of developmental activities and improvement in all sectors for overall benefit of the public.
Later, the MP interacted with DDCs, BDCs, PRIs, Presidents and ward members of Municipalities of Budgam, where he listened to their genuine demands patiently.
Among others, ADDC, Dr Akramullah Tak; CEOs of Doodhpathri /Tosamaidan, Yousmarg Development Authorities, CPO, CMO, CEO, ACD, ACP and all other district and sectoral officers attended the meeting.