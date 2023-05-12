MP Er. Ghulam Ali Khatana reviews developmental scenario of Budgam

Detailed review of departments including R&B, PMGSY, PHE, Horticulture, Agriculture, Education, Social Welfare, Animal and Sheep Husbandry departments was also taken by the chair.

The MP lauded the District Administration Budgam for timely execution and completion of works and successful implementation of schemes.

He however emphasized on sustenance of developmental activities and improvement in all sectors for overall benefit of the public.

Later, the MP interacted with DDCs, BDCs, PRIs, Presidents and ward members of Municipalities of Budgam, where he listened to their genuine demands patiently.

Among others, ADDC, Dr Akramullah Tak; CEOs of Doodhpathri /Tosamaidan, Yousmarg Development Authorities, CPO, CMO, CEO, ACD, ACP and all other district and sectoral officers attended the meeting.