Muazzam Ali assumes charge of ARTO Baramulla

Sopore: Muazzam Ali assumed charge of ARTO Baramulla headquarters Sopore on Wednesday.
Soon after assuming the charge, the new ARTO Baramulla interacted with the employees of the department who accorded a warm welcome to the officer.
During the interaction, he was briefed about various steps being taken to improve the traffic management system in the district.
Speaking on the occasion, Muazzam Ali said that ensuring safety on roads and institutionalizing professional planning in the domain of traffic management will be his top priority.
He further said that those caught violating traffic rules would be dealt with strictly as per law.
Meanwhile, the officer also appealed to people for cooperation with the department for the overall betterment of traffic management in the district.