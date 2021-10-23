Mughal Road closed for traffic

Rajouri: Amid season’s first heavy rainfall and snowfall in the upper reaches, the Mughal Road connecting Kashmir valley’s Shopian district with Jammu’s Poonch got closed for traffic while 12 stranded persons were rescued from Pir Ki Gali.

The Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway connecting the Rajouri district headquarter with Jammu also remained closed for traffic for several hours after a truck got stuck in a pit.