Mughal Road closed for traffic | Police issue flood advisory

Rajouri: The Mughal Road remained closed for vehicular traffic on Wednesday while Police issued an advisory for the people to remain alert for flood and landslide threats.

Officials said that the Mughal Road was expected to be restored on Thursday morning.

Deputy SP Traffic, Aftab Shah said that the road got closed on Tuesday late evening after a landslide at Poshana and remained closed on Wednesday whereas the restoration work on the road was started on Wednesday afternoon and landslide debris had been cleared.