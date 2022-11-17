Mughal Road opens for traffic

Poonch: After remaining closed for three days, Mughal Road reopened for the movement of all kinds of vehicles on Thursday with around 200 vehicles plying over the road.

The road got closed on Monday due to snowfall after which snow clearance operation was launched but it got delayed due to continuous rainfall and snowfall.

Officials said that a snow clearance operation was completed on Wednesday late evening after which an inspection of the road was made and movement of vehicles was allowed on Thursday morning.