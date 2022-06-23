Mughal Road restored for traffic

Rajouri: The Mughal road was restored for vehicular traffic on Thursday after it got closed on Tuesday evening.
Deputy SP Traffic Aftab Shah said that the road got closed on Tuesday evening after which restoration work was started.
"Road restoration and slide clearance work was completed on Wednesday evening and the road has been restored for traffic," he said.
Deputy SP Traffic added that movement of all kinds of vehicles started on the road on Thursday morning and smooth movement of vehicles took place there.