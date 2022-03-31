Mughal Road : Snow clearance in last phase, road opening in next few days

Rajouri: The ongoing snow clearance operation on Mughal Road being carried out by the Mechanical Engineering Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government is into its last phase from Poonch side.
Oficial machinery is said to clear the road from Bufliyaz to Pir Ki Gali in a couple of days. The MughalRroad acts as an alternate of Jammu- Srinagar National Highway and it connects Poonch district of Jammu province with Shopian of Kashmir.
The road usually remains close during winters due to accumulation of snow and the road was lying close since in November, 2021.
"In first week of March with the improvement of weather, the Mechanical Engineering Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government started the snow clearance operation on the road which was going on," said officials.
They added that after working of more than three weeks, the men and machinery of mechanical engineering department has finally touched the Pir Ki Gali point which is considered as midpoint of Mughal Road and this is the place where territorial jurisdictions of Shopian and Poonch districts are bordered.
Assistant Executive Engineer of Mechanical Engineering Department, Kamal Jyoti Sharma said that the snow clearance machinery of the department has touched Pir Ki Gali and now the work is going on at last one km of Pir Ki Gali.
"We will clear the road completely from Bufliyaz to Pir Ki Gali in next two days after which matter will be taken up with the Civil Administration and police which will have to decide to accord permission for movement of vehicles on road and restoration of traffic," said AE.