Mughal Road : Snow clearance in last phase, road opening in next few days

Rajouri: The ongoing snow clearance operation on Mughal Road being carried out by the Mechanical Engineering Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government is into its last phase from Poonch side.

Oficial machinery is said to clear the road from Bufliyaz to Pir Ki Gali in a couple of days. The MughalRroad acts as an alternate of Jammu- Srinagar National Highway and it connects Poonch district of Jammu province with Shopian of Kashmir.

The road usually remains close during winters due to accumulation of snow and the road was lying close since in November, 2021.