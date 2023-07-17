Muharram arrangements reviewed in Sumbal

Bandipora: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sumbal, Aamir Choudhary on Monday visited Shahtulpora, Shadipora, Shilvat, Nowgam and Inderkoot areas of Sumbal Sub-Division to take stock of necessary arrangements put in place for smooth celebration of the holy month of Muharraam.

The SDM visited several Imam-Baras and mosques to review the arrangements besides interacting with local population,

He inspected Imambaras at Shahtulpora, Shadipora, Shahtulpora, Sarai Dangerpora, Shilwat, Wuddar Mohallah and Inderkoot and took firsthand appraisal of various arrangements put in place and assessed the necessities to be arranged.

SDM also interacted with the locals at all the locations who thanked the administration for making necessary arrangements for smooth celebration of the month and also apprised the officer about various problems being faced by them.

The people demanded uninterrupted water and power supply besides macadamization and necessary repairs of various roads and installation of street lamps at public places to ensure smooth passing of Muharram processions besides availability of healthcare services.