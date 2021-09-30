Murder accused sentenced 10-year rigorous imprisonment, Rs 50,000 fine

The couple had two girl children following which the accused started quarreling with his wife.

On 24 March 2012, the accused along with his wife and two minor girls was going towards Jammu in vehicle (JK06-2352) and when they reached at ReggyNallah, the accused parked his vehicle at a place where it was likely that the vehicle might fall and there was no chance of survival of any passenger.

The court recorded the statement of 20 witnesses including the doctor and investigating officer and the evidence proved that the accused acted negligently and carelessly to park the vehicle at a place which was not safe for parking with the knowledge that it could cause an accident and result in the death of his wife and children.