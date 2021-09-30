Murder accused sentenced 10-year rigorous imprisonment, Rs 50,000 fine

Bhaderwah: Additional Session Judge DodaMehmood Ahmad Choudhary sentenced a murder accused for 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.
Accused of murder, Gul Muhammad Khan of Chappnari, Doda was arrested under FIR No 50/2012 under Section 302 and 201 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) at Police Station Doda.
As per the official handout and judgment issued by the Additional Session Judge Doda, the accused had married Rubina Begum 4 years ago.
The couple had two girl children following which the accused started quarreling with his wife.
On 24 March 2012, the accused along with his wife and two minor girls was going towards Jammu in vehicle (JK06-2352) and when they reached at ReggyNallah, the accused parked his vehicle at a place where it was likely that the vehicle might fall and there was no chance of survival of any passenger.
The court recorded the statement of 20 witnesses including the doctor and investigating officer and the evidence proved that the accused acted negligently and carelessly to park the vehicle at a place which was not safe for parking with the knowledge that it could cause an accident and result in the death of his wife and children.
The court held that the act was done with the knowledge that it was likely to cause death, but without any intention to cause death.
“The evidence and the circumstance suggest that the accused parked the vehicle at a place which was not safe for parking. Therefore, this court holds the accused guilty of offence punishable under Section 304 of the Ranbir Penal Code RPC,” the court held.
After hearing both the sides, the court sentenced the accused to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.