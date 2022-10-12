Music legend Pt Bhajan Sopori remembered

Srinagar: Parichay foundation, the well known foundation known for its social projects, which had helped countless women in getting economic and social upliftment, celebrated the 8th edition of its prestigious Parampara Awards 2022 on the occasion of Kumari Purnima in New Delhi.

The function was held at the Constitution Club, New Delhi honouring 15 eminent personalities from different walks of life. The lamp lighting ceremony was done by Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International, Dr. P. K. Patasani, former Member Parliament, Pt. Abhay Rustum Sopori, Santoor Maestro and Music Composer, Kathak Exponent Shovna Narayan, Sharon Lowen, Odissi Exponent, Priyadarshi Mishra, former MLA, Amarendra Khatua, Retd. IAS, Mukul Verma, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, Manish Chaudhury, founder of Respect India foundation and Dr. Rosalin Patasani Mishra, founder of Parichay foundation. The function was also graced by the Chinese Consular General H.E Zha Liyou and Dr. Nisha Kohli from Singapore. The function had a special prayer meeting in the memory of Late Pandit Bhajan Sopori, the great music legend of India hailed as the ‘Saint of Santoor’ and the ‘king of Strings’.