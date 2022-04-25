Muslim neighbours help perform last rites of Kupwara’s 80-year-old Hindu woman

Kupwara: Local Muslims at Lalpora Lolab area came forward in a huge number on Monday to help perform the last rites of their 75-year-old Hindu neighbour.
Rita Kumari, a Kashmiri Hindu had died of natural death on Sunday Late night following which her last rites were performed today afternoon.
The Muslim locals of deceased Rita Kumari Monday afternoon took it upon themselves to help perform her last rites.
The local Muslims organised and performed her last rites and mourned her death as one of their own. They shouldered her coffin and arranged wood for her cremation in the village.
The locals of the area termed her very sympathetic towards humanity. "She was such a generous lady with a great intellect. She has never talked ill of anyone, be it Muslims or Hindus," said one of her Muslim neighbour.
According to locals her husband had died before nineties.