Srinagar: In an example of communal harmony and humanity, Muslim neigbours performed the last rites of a Pandit woman Kamlavati wife of Damadur Bhat Lalpora Village in Kunzar of North Kashmir's Baramulla district

From gathering wood for the funeral to carrying the body to the crematorium - the Muslim neighbours joined hands to carry out all the formalities for the deceased woman's last rites, in line with the cremation practices of Kashmiri Pandits.