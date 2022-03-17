MVD Baramulla organises seminar on road safety in Sopore

Baramulla: Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) Baramulla in collaboration with Nether Field School Sopore Thursday organised a day-long seminar on road safety to educate students about the importance of adhering to traffic rules.

A statement of MVD Baramulla issued here said that speaking on the occasion, ARTO Baramulla, Mubashir Jan emphasised the need for observance of road safety awareness and called upon the students to further disseminate the message of road safety among their friends and family members.