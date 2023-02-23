MVD launches special drive to curb traffic rule violations in Kashmir

Srinagar: To curb the traffic violations, Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) Kashmir on Thursday launched a special drive against drivers found flouting traffic rules and norms across all the districts of Kashmir.
The move is aimed to inculcate the traffic discipline and to reduce the accidents, rash and negligent driving and control various offences under the Motor Vehicles Act.
The MVD in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, ARTOs team blacklisted 42 vehicles on Thursday for the violation of traffic rules including plying vehicles without speed limiting devices, wrong parking and carrying of extra passengers by the commercial vehicles and penalities were recovered.
In central Kashmir's, Budgam district, 25 vehicles were blacklisted for tampering with SLD besides two driving licenses and three route permits have been seized and are being processed for suspension and other penalities. Documents of 25 other vehicles were retained by the ARTO for further processing under the provisions of MV Act. Besides, 20 other vehicles have been blacklisted in Ganderbal district on Thursday.
In North Kashmir, nine bikes and two auto rickshaws were seized by ARTO Bandipora, 20 vehicles were also blacklisted for violation of traffic rules especially by the youth in Sumbal area by ARTO Bandipora.
"The drive will continue as per the special orders issued by the Transport Commissioner", stated the Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari. As per the order, all RTOs, ARTOs and enforcement wings shall participate in the drive, he said adding that he will be personally supervising the drive across Kashmir.