MVD launches special drive to curb traffic rule violations in Kashmir

Srinagar: To curb the traffic violations, Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) Kashmir on Thursday launched a special drive against drivers found flouting traffic rules and norms across all the districts of Kashmir.

The move is aimed to inculcate the traffic discipline and to reduce the accidents, rash and negligent driving and control various offences under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The MVD in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, ARTOs team blacklisted 42 vehicles on Thursday for the violation of traffic rules including plying vehicles without speed limiting devices, wrong parking and carrying of extra passengers by the commercial vehicles and penalities were recovered.