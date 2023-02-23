Mysterious Sopore blast: 50-year-old man critically injured

Sopore: A 50-year-old man was critically injured in a mysterious blast at Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning.
An official identified the injured as Muhammad Jamal Dar, son of Ghulam Ahmad of Warpora, Sopore.
He said that Dar was working in his orchard at Warpora village in the morning.
“While he was digging around the trees inside the orchard, a mysterious blast occurred, resulting in serious injuries to him. He was soon rushed to Sub District Hospital, Sopore where doctor referred him to Shere-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, Srinagar for advance treatment,” the official said.
Locals said that, panic gripped the entire area after the blast sound was heard.
Meanwhile, a Police official said that a Police team rushed to the spot to ascertain the nature of the blast.