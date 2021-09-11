NAAC playing pivotal role in improving quality teaching: CUK VC

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor Prof Mehrajuddin Mir Saturday said that National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) had played a vital and pivotal role in the improvement of quality teaching, learning, research and innovation in various educational institutions of the country.

A statement of CUK issued here said that addressing a function organised by NAAC in collaboration with the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Ganderbal, at SKICC here, Prof Mir said that majority of the participants in the function had been associated with the NAAC in their endeavors to assess and accredit the educational institutions functioning across the length and breadth of the country.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir was the only place in the country wherein majority of the institutions of higher learning had been accredited by the council and the Central University of Kashmir was one among them.

Prof Mir said that CUK was established alongside 15 other central universities in the year 2009 by an Act of the Parliament.

“The university has come a long way after launching three postgraduate programmes and at present the university is offering 35 programmes including postgraduate, undergraduate, five-year integrated programmes, B Voc, PG Diploma, and research programmes, through 16 departments managed under nine schools of studies,” he said.

Prof Mir said that the varsity had strictly adhered to both the academic and examination calendars despite facing tough situations including the 2014 floods.

He said that the university had been successful in providing online teaching classes to the students after the Covid-19 pandemic and also been able to conduct offline examinations, declaring results within the stipulated time.

Prof Mir said that the faculty members had been appointed from across India adding the faculty comprises a blend of seniors and youngsters.

He said that the university was at present functioning from multiple campuses in Ganderbal district, including at its designated Tulmulla campus.

Prof Mir said that the work on infrastructure development was continuing on the 503 acres of land.

He said that the state functionaries recently allotted additional 100 kanals of land to the varsity.