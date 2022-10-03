Nadu sextortion case: another scribe arrested

Srinagar: In the sextortion case of Nadeem Nadu, police has arrested a journalist from Anantnag district of south Kashmir while as investigations are moving at fast pace.
Officials said here that Salman Shah (31), a close friend of Nadu was arrested during nocturnal raid at Nowgam Shangus Anantnag last night. They said he close of self-proclaimed journalist Nadeem Ahmad Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu.
The is the second arrest in the case and that comes after name of Salman Shah propped up during sustained questioning of Nadeem Nadu. Salam was working as an editor of weekly Kashmir first. He has hid himself soon after arrest of Nadu.
Nadu has been accused by a woman of rape, blackmailing and extortion. The police registered a case under various sections including 376 IPC (rape) in Women police station Srinagar and have constituted a special investigation team to investigate the matter.
The victim has also alleged that the accused took her objectionable pictures after sedating her and used these to blackmail her into forced sexual intercourse many times.
“The accused also took her gold ornaments in the course of blackmailing her. Pertinent to mention, the lady was a student in an institution in central Kashmir at the time of the occurrence of this crime,” police spokesman has said after arrest of Nadu.