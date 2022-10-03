Nadu sextortion case: another scribe arrested

Srinagar: In the sextortion case of Nadeem Nadu, police has arrested a journalist from Anantnag district of south Kashmir while as investigations are moving at fast pace.

Officials said here that Salman Shah (31), a close friend of Nadu was arrested during nocturnal raid at Nowgam Shangus Anantnag last night. They said he close of self-proclaimed journalist Nadeem Ahmad Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu.

The is the second arrest in the case and that comes after name of Salman Shah propped up during sustained questioning of Nadeem Nadu. Salam was working as an editor of weekly Kashmir first. He has hid himself soon after arrest of Nadu.