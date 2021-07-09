Naranag village in Ganderbal sans mobile connectivity

Ganderbal: While there are talks of rolling out 5G services in rest of the country, the residents of Naranag village of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district are yet to have mobile connectivity.
Naranag is a tourist village in Ganderbal district located around 28 km from Ganderbal town. Noted for its scenic meadows, lakes and mountains, it is a base camp for trekking to the Mount Haramukh and Gangabal Lake. The residents of Naranag village, having importance of also being a tourist village said that they were facing a lot of hardships in absence of any mobile phone connectivity.
They said that Naranag did not have mobile connectivity even after its launch across Jammu and Kashmir in 2003.
Locals said that in times of digital world and digital India, the village is still lacking mobile connectivity, thus simultaneously the villagers continue to remain disconnected with the rest of the world.
Students of the area said that lack of mobile connectivity and internet facility had been telling upon their studies. They said that they were unable to take online classes due to lack of mobile connectivity and internet facility. The students said that they are the worst sufferers as they are not able to get education due to the closure of Schools and the absence of mobile connectivity. “We are not able to attend online classes as there is no mobile connectivity in our locality,” they said.
The locals said that the mobile phones have become a pivotal tool to stay connected with the people in the world, especially with the dear ones. Nonetheless, they said their village is still lacking this facility due to which they are facing tremendous hardships.
Meanwhile, the locals also appealed to the administration to provide the basic network facility in their area as soon as possible.