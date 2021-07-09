Naranag village in Ganderbal sans mobile connectivity

Ganderbal: While there are talks of rolling out 5G services in rest of the country, the residents of Naranag village of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district are yet to have mobile connectivity.

Naranag is a tourist village in Ganderbal district located around 28 km from Ganderbal town. Noted for its scenic meadows, lakes and mountains, it is a base camp for trekking to the Mount Haramukh and Gangabal Lake. The residents of Naranag village, having importance of also being a tourist village said that they were facing a lot of hardships in absence of any mobile phone connectivity.

They said that Naranag did not have mobile connectivity even after its launch across Jammu and Kashmir in 2003.