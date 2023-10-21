NARCO Coordination Committee meeting held in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: In order to review the measures taken by the enforcement agencies to curb the drug abuse and narcotic trafficking in the district, 16th District-level NARCO Coordination Committee (NCORD) meeting was held here at VC Room.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah along with SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar.

During the meeting, detailed discussion was held on the directions issued in previous NCORD meeting to curb the drug menace in the district.

The meeting also discussed the steps taken by concerned departments and agencies for making district Ganderbal drug free. Various issues pertaining to incidence of drug addiction, areas of concern and hotspots of drugs use were discussed threadbare.

ADC sought the details of the activities being carried out under Nasha Mukht Panchayat Abhiyan. He asked the DSWO to install flex banners in the Nasha Mukht Panchayats announced recently.