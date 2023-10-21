NARCO Coordination Committee meeting held in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: In order to review the measures taken by the enforcement agencies to curb the drug abuse and narcotic trafficking in the district, 16th District-level NARCO Coordination Committee (NCORD) meeting was held here at VC Room.
The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah along with SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar.
During the meeting, detailed discussion was held on the directions issued in previous NCORD meeting to curb the drug menace in the district.
The meeting also discussed the steps taken by concerned departments and agencies for making district Ganderbal drug free. Various issues pertaining to incidence of drug addiction, areas of concern and hotspots of drugs use were discussed threadbare.
ADC sought the details of the activities being carried out under Nasha Mukht Panchayat Abhiyan. He asked the DSWO to install flex banners in the Nasha Mukht Panchayats announced recently.
Also, SSP stressed on the sustainability of the Nasha Mukt Status of already announced panchayats.
Special emphasis was laid on the involvement of PRI Functionaries in ongoing activities under Nasha Mukt Panchayat Abhiyan so that remaining panchayats are also declared Nasha Mukt at an earliest.
It was further instructed that PRI functionaries including DDC Chairperson and DDC members shall also attend the next NCORD Meeting.
On the occasion, DSWO Ganderbal gave a detailed overview about the awareness done under Nasha Mukht Panchayat Abhiyan and also informed the participants about the Joint Action Plan developed by NCPCR in collaboration with NCRB regarding preventing children from substance abuse.
The meeting also reviewed the status of destruction of restricted crops, installation of CCTV cameras and computerized billing by retail medical shops in the district.
Assistant Drug Controller was directed to ensure 100 percent medical shops have CCTV cameras installed besides all shops shall switch to computerized billing.
Among others, the meeting was attended by CEO, CMO, DSWO, Tehsildars, Assistant Drug Controller Ganderbal and other concerned officials.