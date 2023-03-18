Narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances worth Rs 19 crore destroyed: Govt

Pulwama: Continuing the drive to eliminate drug menace, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth Rs 19 crore seized in various FIRs was destroyed by the committee of officers constituted by the Principal District and Sessions, Judge, Pulwama, Naseer Ahmad Dar.

According to an official press release, the committee was headed by Munsiff, Pulwama, Faizan I Nazar while other members included tehsildars of Pulwama and Pampore, Public Prosecutor, Dy SP Hqr. Pulwama, Dy SP DAR Awantipora, Field Officer Pollution Control Board, Chief Administrative Officer to PD&SJ Pulwama and all SHOs of PDs Awantipora and Pulwama besides others.