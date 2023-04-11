Kashmir

Narcotics drug module busted in Sopore

Psychotropic substance recovered
SSP added that during the investigation of the case accused persons revealed that some other persons are selling these illegal substances in Sopore and its outskirts.
SSP added that during the investigation of the case accused persons revealed that some other persons are selling these illegal substances in Sopore and its outskirts.Special arrangement
GHULAM MUHAMMAD

Sopore: Police today said that a narcotics drug module was busted in Sopore and  psychotropic  substance was also recovered.

SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab during a press briefing said that  on April 1 a naka was placed at Zindri Bomai crossing. During checking two persons, on a motorcycle, tried to flee from the spot but were detained.

During their personal search 3512 capsules of spasmoproxyvon plus were recovered from their possession and the duo were arrested. They were  identified as Tanveer Ahmad Shah of Seer Jagir Sopore and Javid Ahmad Shah of Parray Mohalla Sopore. A case vide FIR,no 07/2023 US 08/22-29 NDPS act at Police station Bomai was registered

SSP added that during the investigation of the case accused persons revealed that some other persons are selling these illegal substances in Sopore and its outskirts.

During further investigation of the case it was found that two persons identified as Urooj of Batpora Sopore and Mohammad Ashraf Mir of Hatishah Sopore are supplying these contraband substances from outside states to the Sopore town and its adjacent areas. Searchs were started to bust the module of drug mafia of  supplying drugs from outside states to the Sopore town. On April 8 these two kingpins was arrested from outskirts of Srinagar area and 1648 capsules were recovered from their possession.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com