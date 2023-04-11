Narcotics drug module busted in Sopore

Sopore: Police today said that a narcotics drug module was busted in Sopore and psychotropic substance was also recovered.

SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab during a press briefing said that on April 1 a naka was placed at Zindri Bomai crossing. During checking two persons, on a motorcycle, tried to flee from the spot but were detained.

During their personal search 3512 capsules of spasmoproxyvon plus were recovered from their possession and the duo were arrested. They were identified as Tanveer Ahmad Shah of Seer Jagir Sopore and Javid Ahmad Shah of Parray Mohalla Sopore. A case vide FIR,no 07/2023 US 08/22-29 NDPS act at Police station Bomai was registered

SSP added that during the investigation of the case accused persons revealed that some other persons are selling these illegal substances in Sopore and its outskirts.