Narcotics smuggling becomes major challenge for forces in Poonch

Poonch: Narcotics smuggling has become a major challenge for the security forces both on the Line of Control (LoC) as well as hinterland with narco-terror modules suspected behind the smuggling.

The forces recovered two huge consignments of heroin-like substance on the LoC in Poonch district during the last five weeks, spreading a wave of concern among the security setup as it sees the quantity of narcotics being smuggled as a worrisome sign.

Official sources of the security establishment said that cross-LoC smuggling of narcotics had been a challenge for the forces but a spike witnessed in these attempts was a cause of concern as both the number of attempts and the quantity of consignment had increased.