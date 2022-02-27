Narcotics smuggling becomes major challenge for forces in Poonch
Poonch: Narcotics smuggling has become a major challenge for the security forces both on the Line of Control (LoC) as well as hinterland with narco-terror modules suspected behind the smuggling.
The forces recovered two huge consignments of heroin-like substance on the LoC in Poonch district during the last five weeks, spreading a wave of concern among the security setup as it sees the quantity of narcotics being smuggled as a worrisome sign.
Official sources of the security establishment said that cross-LoC smuggling of narcotics had been a challenge for the forces but a spike witnessed in these attempts was a cause of concern as both the number of attempts and the quantity of consignment had increased.
They said that this rise in the number of attempts as well as the quantity could be gauged from the fact that in the last 5 weeks 46 kg narcotics had been seized in the Poonch district.
The official sources said that a consignment of 31 kg was recovered on January 22 in the Poonch sector while another consignment of 15 kg had been recovered on Saturday in the Balakote sector.
They said that in the recovery of both these consignments it had been found that the narcotic powder was very well packed in water-resistant sheets which clearly shows that professional men were working in these rackets that had been engaged for cross-LoC smuggling.
The sources said that, according to specific intelligence inputs, this cross-LoC smuggling was taking place under narco-terrorism modules.
“The prime aim of such smuggling of narcotics is to generate money which is then diverted towards militancy forming narco-terrorism modules,” they said.
The sources said that the exact cost of these narcotics being smuggled varies in different aspects but at the international level, the approximate value of 46 kg narcotics seized in the last five weeks was very high.
“There is every possibility that some consignments could have been smuggled successfully from across the LoC for which multiple intelligence agencies and forces are conducting an investigation,” they said. “The main priority at this point of time is to identify and arrest the handlers of these rackets operating from across LoC.”
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch, Rohit Baskotra said that efforts were being made to push narcotics from across LoC in the Poonch district to fuel the narcotics trade.
He said that the Army, paramilitary forces, and Police on LoC were working in close coordination to foil all such nefarious designs.