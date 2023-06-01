Narcotics trade | 217 persons arrested in Baramulla this year: Police

Baramulla: As part of its war against the drug menace, the Baramulla police have arrested 217 persons involved in narcotic trade since the beginning of this year and seized huge quantity of narcotics worth Rs 7,69,91,000 from the arrested drug paddlers.

A police official while sharing details said that the confiscated narcotics include 2.625 kilograms of Brown Sugar, valued at a staggering Rs 3.41 crores, and 2.419 kilograms of Heroin, with an estimated cost of Rs 3.14 crores.

Besides, the police seized 8.024 kilograms of Charas, valued at Rs 36.10 lakhs, and 69.82 kilograms of Popy Straw/Cannabis Powder, worth Rs 34.91 lakhs. A substantial amount of cash, amounting Rs 43.90 lakhs, besides 15 vehicles involved in the transportation of the narcotics were also seized from the arrested individuals.