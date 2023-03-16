Narcotics worth crores recovered along LoC in Uri : Police

Srinagar: Police and security forces recovered narcotics worth crores of rupees in a village near LoC in Uri, a press release said.
“In Baramulla, police along Army’s Dagger Division while conducting routine area domination patrols in general area of village Churanda Uri near LoC, found a suspicious bag. Accordingly, search of the surrounding area was also conducted . During search operation, about one kg of narcotics worth crores of rupees concealed in suspicious bag was recovered,” the press release added.
It added that during preliminarily investigation it was learnt that under a well hatched conspiracy, Pakistan based handlers are pushing drugs inside J&K to spread drug addiction among the youth. Meanwhile, police in a series of actions have arrested seven drug peddlers in Kulgam, Baramulla and Awantipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party of Police Station (PS) Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Khanpora intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK05L-2188 with two persons on board. They were identified as Irfan Rasool Lone resident of Kralpora Fatehgarh and Amir Ahmad Wani of Zandfaran Sheeri. During search, 20 grams of brown sugar was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
In similar action, a police party of Police Station Uri following a specific information regarding hoarding of narcotics at a house belonging to Nokhaze Khan Awan son of Kalu Khan Awan resident of Paranpeelan Uri, raided the specific location along with concerned Magistrate. During search, 1.260 kgs of Charas was recovered from the said location. The owner of the house has been arrested.
Meanwhile, a police party of PS Sheeri at a checkpoint established at Gantamulla Baramulla arrested a drug peddler identified as Amir Lone son of Naseer Ahmad Lone resident of Baila Boniyar. During search, 60 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession.
In Kulgam, a police party of Police Post Mirbazar at a checkpoint established at Al-stop on NHW-44 arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohammad Ashraf Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat resident of Rahpora, Khudwani. During search, 40 bottles of codeine phosphate have been recovered from his possession.
In another similar action, a police party of Police Station Kund during patrolling at Oreil Kund arrested a drug peddler identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Abdullah Bhat resident of Checki Badwani, Qazigund. During search, 218 grams of charas was recovered from his possession, the police press note said Similarly, a police party of Police Station Awantipora at a checkpoint established at Padgampora Bridge intercepted a vehicle (alto) bearing registration number JK13H-3155 driven by Amir Jabar Lone son of Late Mohd Jabar Lone resident of Buhoo Awantipora. During search, officers were able to recover five grams of heroin from his possession. He has been arrested .