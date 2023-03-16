Narcotics worth crores recovered along LoC in Uri : Police

Srinagar: Police and security forces recovered narcotics worth crores of rupees in a village near LoC in Uri, a press release said.

“In Baramulla, police along Army’s Dagger Division while conducting routine area domination patrols in general area of village Churanda Uri near LoC, found a suspicious bag. Accordingly, search of the surrounding area was also conducted . During search operation, about one kg of narcotics worth crores of rupees concealed in suspicious bag was recovered,” the press release added.

It added that during preliminarily investigation it was learnt that under a well hatched conspiracy, Pakistan based handlers are pushing drugs inside J&K to spread drug addiction among the youth. Meanwhile, police in a series of actions have arrested seven drug peddlers in Kulgam, Baramulla and Awantipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Station (PS) Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Khanpora intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK05L-2188 with two persons on board. They were identified as Irfan Rasool Lone resident of Kralpora Fatehgarh and Amir Ahmad Wani of Zandfaran Sheeri. During search, 20 grams of brown sugar was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.