Narrow escape for many after suspected thieves leave moving car on road

Rajouri: A number of pedestrians moving and standing at Panja chowk had a narrow escape of life after suspected thieves left a moving car on road after sensing police movement.
Locals of the area said that in the late evening hours on Tuesday, a car was coming from Jawahar Nagar side and some unidentified men were present in it who suddenly jumped out of moving car and fled from the spot leaving behind moving car.
"It was like a scene from a Bollywood movie as a car was moving on the road with no one inside," said Netar Parkash Sharma, a shopkeeper of Panja chowk area.
He said that more than twenty people were present in the area at the time of incident but all had a narrow escape and the car hit two wheelers parked alongside the road and got stranded.