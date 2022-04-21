Nation will develop by working together: Syed Shahezadi

Srinagar: Stating that the nation will develop only when people work by understanding each other, Syed Shahezadi, Officiating Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities on Thursday said that the Union Government is committed to the welfare and progress of the minority communities in Jammu and Kashmir.
She said this while addressing a press conference here. “The government is providing special focus to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and many initiatives and schemes are being taken in this regard,” she said, adding that the whole nation will progress when we work together and appealed everyone to contribute towards peace, progress and development.
Syed Shahezadi was on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from April 18-21 during which she held interactions with minority groups and listened to their issues. She said that the issues highlighted by the minority groups will be brought to the notice of the relevant authorities to improve the standard of living.
Highlighting the various schemes and projects for the welfare of minorities she said that under PMJVK, 19 projects amounting to Rs 314.33 lakhs have been sanctioned for providing better health, education and other facilities to the people of J&K.
She also said that the government was committed to provide access to quality education to students from minority communities. She said the government was working with utmost sincerity to ensure welfare of these students through affordable, accessible and quality education and many schemes and scholarships are benefitting them.
Giving details she said that under pre-matric and post matric scholarships to the students of Jammu and Kashmir, an amount of 6.94 Cr and 26.3 Cr has been sanctioned respectively.