Nation will develop by working together: Syed Shahezadi

Srinagar: Stating that the nation will develop only when people work by understanding each other, Syed Shahezadi, Officiating Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities on Thursday said that the Union Government is committed to the welfare and progress of the minority communities in Jammu and Kashmir.

She said this while addressing a press conference here. “The government is providing special focus to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and many initiatives and schemes are being taken in this regard,” she said, adding that the whole nation will progress when we work together and appealed everyone to contribute towards peace, progress and development.