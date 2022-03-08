National Conference calls for gender-sensitive governance reforms

Srinagar: Calling for gender-sensitive governance reforms, National Conference (NC) Tuesday said that the party confirms the proverb “unity in plurality” and gives due preference to womenfolk in the decision-making process at all levels.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a function by the NC’s women’s wing at the party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, NC Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous said that the higher the percentage of women in decision-making processes, the more would they contribute to stronger attention to women’s issues.