National Conference calls for gender-sensitive governance reforms

Srinagar: Calling for gender-sensitive governance reforms, National Conference (NC) Tuesday said that the party confirms the proverb “unity in plurality” and gives due preference to womenfolk in the decision-making process at all levels.
A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a function by the NC’s women’s wing at the party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, NC Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous said that the higher the percentage of women in decision-making processes, the more would they contribute to stronger attention to women’s issues.
“Women’s political participation is a fundamental prerequisite for gender equality and genuine democracy. It facilitates women’s direct engagement in public decision-making and is a means of ensuring better accountability to women. NC’s Naya Kashmir manifesto espouses a vision that enumerates numerous ways and measures to achieve this anticipated goal. During our successive governments, we have realised much of what was enshrined in the manifesto in terms of free and compulsory education, equal job opportunities, 50 percent reservation in medical colleges, and panchayats. There is no scope for complacency. In these changed and crucial circumstances also we have to multiply our efforts and ensure that women get their due position in society,” she said.
NC Women’s Wing Provincial President, Kashmir, Sabiya Qadri said, “Political accountability to women begins with increasing the number of women in decision-making positions, but it cannot stop there. What is required are gender-sensitive governance reforms that will make all elected officials more effective at promoting gender equality in public policy and ensuring their implementation.”