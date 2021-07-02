NATIONAL DOCTORS DAY | GMC Anantnag remembers sacrifices of doctors

Anantnag: The Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag Friday celebrated the National Doctor's Day at the Associated Hospital of the college here.

A series of lectures on the 'role of doctors in normal as well as extraordinary situations like Covid, current and evolving medical concepts, importance of medical education in the large spectrum of biological sciences besides issues being faced by the profession as a whole' were presented by the speakers.

Principal and Dean of GMC, Prof Syed Tariq Qureshi presided over the function as the chief guest and spoke on a number of issues.