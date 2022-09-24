Srinagar: Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) today said that National Education Policy is the need of the hour.

The remarks were made during a two-day online national seminar, ‘Unlocking Entrepreneurship through National Education Policy-2020” which concluded at SKUAST-K.

The seminar was held in association with Just Agriculture Punjab. Tprogrammme was having two technical sessions chaired nationally reputed scientists and was attended by 1000+ participants via online mode from across the nation.

During the programme, six deliberations were held by Dr Anurag Saxena, Principal Scientist and In-Charge Forage Production Section, Agronomy Section, ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, Dr Gopal U. Shinde, PI, NAHEP-DFSRDA, VNMKV, PARBHANI, Prof. S.H.Baba, Professor and Head, Agricultural Economics, SKUAST, KASHMIR, Dr. ASHOK S. ALUR, Director, Centre for Excellence, FPO, Govt. of Karnataka, Bangalore and Prof. Imtiyaz T Nazki, Professor and Head (Flori) SKUAST Kashmir.