Srinagar: Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) today said that National Education Policy is the need of the hour.
The remarks were made during a two-day online national seminar, ‘Unlocking Entrepreneurship through National Education Policy-2020” which concluded at SKUAST-K.
The seminar was held in association with Just Agriculture Punjab. Tprogrammme was having two technical sessions chaired nationally reputed scientists and was attended by 1000+ participants via online mode from across the nation.
During the programme, six deliberations were held by Dr Anurag Saxena, Principal Scientist and In-Charge Forage Production Section, Agronomy Section, ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, Dr Gopal U. Shinde, PI, NAHEP-DFSRDA, VNMKV, PARBHANI, Prof. S.H.Baba, Professor and Head, Agricultural Economics, SKUAST, KASHMIR, Dr. ASHOK S. ALUR, Director, Centre for Excellence, FPO, Govt. of Karnataka, Bangalore and Prof. Imtiyaz T Nazki, Professor and Head (Flori) SKUAST Kashmir.
During the programme, Vice Chancellor informed the gathering that the new National Education Policy is the need of the hour and an instrument that’ll put the existing Indian education system at par with the advancing world.
“In many ways, the New Education Policy seems like an endeavour to encourage and inculcate the spirit of innovation, and to an extent, entrepreneurship and aims to facilitate a pedagogy that makes education experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented,learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, thus instigating a sense of problem-solving and an attitude of innovation in the children, instead of indulging in herd mentality.”
The programme was attended by Dr Azmat Alam Khan, OSD to Vice Chancellor SKUAST K, who talked about the aspects of NEP2020 and its positive impact on entrepreneurship. Various faculty members and delegates also participated in the programme. The proceedings of the seminar and vote of thanks was presented by Naveed Hamid, BDA I&E Cell SKUAST Kashmir.