National flag hoisted at Special Tribunal Srinagar

Srinagar: On the occasion of the celebration of 77 th Independence Day, Mohammad Yousuf Wani, District and Sessions Judge, Member of Special Tribunal Srinagar hoisted and unfurled the National Flag in the premises of the Tribunal at Srinagar. The function was attended by the officers, officials and the CRPF personnel of G-94 BN. The chief guest Yousuf Wani while speaking on the occasion highlighted the importance of the day.

The Chief Guest said that it was on this day in 1947 that India got freedom from the British as a result of great efforts and sacrifices of freedom fighters.

He further spoke that this day reminds “us to recall the sacrifices of our great freedom fighters and to work collectively with responsibility and dedication for the integrity and sovereignty of our nation.”

The chief guest congratulated the audience.