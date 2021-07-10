National Lok Adalat held across J&K

Srinagar: Following notable decline in Covid positive cases, Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority and Ladakh Legal Services Authority today organised National LokAdalat throughout the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority, PankajMithal, inaugurated National LokAdalat at J&K High Court in presence of Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Dhar in Srinagar wing of the High Court and District Court Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Chairman, High Court Legal Services Committee, Justice TashiRabstan, inaugurated the National LokAdalat in Jammu wing of High Court.