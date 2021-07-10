National Lok Adalat held across J&K
Srinagar: Following notable decline in Covid positive cases, Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority and Ladakh Legal Services Authority today organised National LokAdalat throughout the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.
Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority, PankajMithal, inaugurated National LokAdalat at J&K High Court in presence of Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Dhar in Srinagar wing of the High Court and District Court Srinagar.
Meanwhile, Chairman, High Court Legal Services Committee, Justice TashiRabstan, inaugurated the National LokAdalat in Jammu wing of High Court.
In Ganderbal, the National LokAdalat was inaugurated by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey while in Kathua, the National LokAdalat was inaugurated by Justice VinodChatterjiKoul.
In order to have maximum response and settlements between the parties in cases like MACT, matrimonial, cheque bounce cases under NI Act and Money recovery cases, J&K LSA and Ladakh LSA had organized pre-lokAdalat sittings and pre-counseling sessions so that the parties may get one or more chances for entering into negotiation with the opposite parties.
During National LokAdalat at J&K High court, 477 cases were taken up, of which, 36 cases were settled and the settlement amount of Rs 84,86,460 was collected.
Earlier, Chief Justice PankajMithal also inaugurated National LokAdalat at District Court Complex, Srinagar in presence of Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority and Administrative Judge for District Srinagar, Justice Ali Mohammad Magray, Judge High Court of J & K, JusticeSanjeev Kumar and Judge High Court of J&K, Justice Sanjay Dhar.
The LokAdalat at District Court, Srinagar, was organized under the Chairmanship of Mohammad AkramChowdhary, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar.
A total of nine benches were constituted at the district Court Complex, Srinagar.
On the occasion, Chief Justice Mithal said that Alternate Dispute Resolution system is one of the effective mode of disposal of cases and litigants should avail and participate in LokAdalat as and when conducted by the courts. “In LokAdalat both the parties go home happily with win win position”, he added.
In bench number 1 where MACT cases were taken up, 41 MACT claims were disposed off in which the Chief Justice on spot handed over cheques to the two petitioners to the tune of Rs 19,85,000 and 12,50,000 in two cases respectively.
Justice Ali Mohammad Magray said that LokAdalat are inexpensive with fast delivery of justice which also help courts in reducing the work load which enables them to look into more serious matters. Further, he said that there is no court fee and if court fee is already paid, the amount will be refunded provided the dispute is settled in LokAdalat.
Noor Mohammad Mir, Secretary District Legal Services Authority Srinagar, coordinated the National LokAdalat at Srinagar.
At District Court Srinagar, a total number of 5036 cases were taken up for amicable settlement, of which, 3908 cases were settled. Besides, Rs 27,30,7769/ were awarded as compensation by MACT Srinagar and Rs 1,52,35,484/ have been collected as settlement amount by different courts including traffic challans.
During the day long National LokAdalat in J&K, 32601 cases were taken up by 128 benches at various courts across the UT of J&K. Out of these, 24778 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs. 50,60,75,876 was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonor and bank recovery cases.
Likewise, in Ladakh a total of 608 cases were taken up by 8 benches and 493 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs. 3,59,84,519 was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonor and Bank Recovery cases
M.K.Sharma, Member Secretary J&K and Ladakh Legal Services Authorities thanked all the participants including the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSAs, Advocates, representatives of insurance companies and banks, staff of courts and Legal Services Institutions besides litigants for their pragmatic approach in settlement of cases in such a large number.