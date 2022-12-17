National Lok Adalat held at Kangan

Srinagar: A National Lok Adalat was held at Kangan under the chairmanship of Easer Nabi Munsiff Kangan.

Nabi is also the chairman of legal Tehsil Service Committee Kangan. Around 400 cases of different types like civil, criminal, electricity, social welfare, health sector and traffic were taken up.

Out of these cases, 350 cases were disposed off and fine of Rs 60000 was also realized.

Local residents, especially poor people living below the poverty line, hailed the efforts of Munsiff Kangan and hoped that more such Lok Adalats will be held in the future.