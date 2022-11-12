National Lok Adalat held in Baramulla

Srinagar: District Legal Services Authority Baramulla organised 4th National Lok Adalat of the year 2022 on Saturday at District Court Complex

Baramulla and other courts of District Baramulla

According to a press note, the Lok Adalat was held under the Chairmanship of

Mohammad Yousuf Wani District Legal Services Authority (Principal District and Sessions Judge), Baramulla. The Lok Adalat was comprised of 10 Benches.