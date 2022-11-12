National Lok Adalat held in Baramulla

Srinagar: District Legal Services Authority Baramulla organised 4th National Lok Adalat of the year 2022 on Saturday at District Court Complex
Baramulla and other courts of District Baramulla
According to a press note, the Lok Adalat was held under the Chairmanship of
Mohammad Yousuf Wani District Legal Services Authority (Principal District and Sessions Judge), Baramulla. The Lok Adalat was comprised of 10 Benches.
At District court Baramulla, three benches were constituted by DLSA Baramulla which were presided over by 1st Additional District & Sessions Judge Baramulla Malik Shabir Ahmad, Sub-Judge Baramulla Manzoor Hussain and Special Mobile Magistrate Baramulla Sajad Ur Rehman.
A total 931 different Cases/ matters were taken up in which 692 different Cases/matters were amicably settled.
An amount of Rs. 56,21,855 was realised in different cases amicably settled.