National Lok-Adalat in Ganderbal on May 13

Ganderbal: For amicable settlement of disputes, District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal in collaboration with Tehsil Legal Services Committee Ganderbal and Kangan is organizing National Lok-Adalat in District Ganderbal on Saturday, May 13.

The Persons and Litigants desirous of settling their matters through said National Lok-Adalat are informed to approach District Legal Services Authority, Ganderbal, Tehsil Legal Services Committee Ganderbal & Kangan or concerned court, by or before 5th” of May, 2023, for referring their pending or Pre-Litigation cases to the said National Lok-Adalat for settlement.