National LokAdalats to be organized on July 10 at Anantnag

Anantnag: As per the Calendar issued by the National Legal Service Authority, National LokAdalats are scheduled to be held on July 10 at District Court Complex Anantnag and subordinate Courts of the district including Vailoo and Bijbehara.

The Cases pertaining to Criminal Compoundable Offence, Negotiable Instruments Act U/S 138, Bank Recovery Cases, Matrimonial Disputes, Electricity and Water Bills (excluding compoundable), Labour Disputes etc are expected to be settled amicably in the said National LokAdalats.

Litigants, general public and bar members are hereby informed to approach the respective Courts for amicable settlement in the scheduled National LokAdalats.

Pertinently, Pre LokAdalat conciliatory sittings are presently underway in these courts and shall continue till the date LokAdalats are held.