National Monuments Authority awards 15 Corps for heritage conservation

Srinagar: ‘Chinar Dharohar’, the 8th-century heritage site, rejuvenated in Badami Bagh by the Army’s Kashmir-based 15 Corps was awarded by the National Monuments Authority at a ceremony here Wednesday.

A statement of the Army issued here said this heritage conservation project hosts several excavated figurines in the form of two large monolithic rock Shivalingas, seven Gandhara-style sculptures, and a huge rock carving of the feet of a monolithic statue.