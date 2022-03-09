National Monuments Authority awards 15 Corps for heritage conservation

Srinagar: ‘Chinar Dharohar’, the 8th-century heritage site, rejuvenated in Badami Bagh by the Army’s Kashmir-based 15 Corps was awarded by the National Monuments Authority at a ceremony here Wednesday.
A statement of the Army issued here said this heritage conservation project hosts several excavated figurines in the form of two large monolithic rock Shivalingas, seven Gandhara-style sculptures, and a huge rock carving of the feet of a monolithic statue.
The statement said that the ceremony was presided over by Chairman National Monuments Authority Tarun Vijay, who presented a citation plaque to GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey.