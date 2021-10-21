National Police Commemoration Day observed across Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Police Commemoration Day was observed with full ceremonial tradition across Kashmir and the main function was organised at the Armed Police Complex, Zewan where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest.

The function was attended by Advisor to LG, R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary A K Mehta, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, DGP Prison J&K B Srinivas, Special DGs R R Swain and A K Choudhary, ADGPs S J M Gillani, S D Singh Jamwal, T Namgyal, M K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, and Danesh Rana, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole, IGPs Garib Dass, Vijay Kumar, and Alok Kumar and a galaxy of other senior Police, CAPFs and civil officers.

SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani Wani took salute of the Police Commemoration Day parade at District Police Lines Pulwama while DC Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Khan Choudary, ASP Pulwama Tanveer Ahmad, CAPF and other police officers attended the function.