National Police Commemoration Day observed across Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Police Commemoration Day was observed with full ceremonial tradition across Kashmir and the main function was organised at the Armed Police Complex, Zewan where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest.
The function was attended by Advisor to LG, R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary A K Mehta, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, DGP Prison J&K B Srinivas, Special DGs R R Swain and A K Choudhary, ADGPs S J M Gillani, S D Singh Jamwal, T Namgyal, M K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, and Danesh Rana, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole, IGPs Garib Dass, Vijay Kumar, and Alok Kumar and a galaxy of other senior Police, CAPFs and civil officers.
SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani Wani took salute of the Police Commemoration Day parade at District Police Lines Pulwama while DC Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Khan Choudary, ASP Pulwama Tanveer Ahmad, CAPF and other police officers attended the function.
In Sopore, SP Sopore Sudhanshu Verma, DySP DAR Aabid Rashid Mir and other senior officers paid tributes to the slain Police personnel.
At Ganderbal, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar took the salute of the parade at District Police Lines Ganderbal. DC Ganderbal Kritika Jyotsna laying wreath at the memorial of slain Police personnel.
In Bandipora, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora Owais Ahmad and SSP Bandipora Muhammad Zahid presided over the function at DPL Bandipora while CO-14 RR Pranav Joshi, 26 AR COl Vidhya Dharan, CO 3rd Bn CRPF Rakesh Kumar, CO CISF Vikas Kumar, DySP Hqrs Bandipora, DySP DAR DPL Bandipora attended the function.
At Awantipora, SSP Awantipora Muhammad Yousif paid floral tributes at District Police Lines Awantipora to all the slain Police personnel.
At Handwara, SSP Handwara Sundeep Gupta, ASP Handwara Mashkoor Ahmad, SDPO Handwara, DYSP DAR Handwara attended the function at District Police Lines.
At Kulgam, SSP Kulgam G V Sundeep Chakravarty placed floral wreaths at the memorial of the slain Police personnel at DPL Kulgam.
In Anantnag, DIG South Kashmir Range Abdul Jabbar and SSP Anantnag Ashish Mishra attended the function.
In Kupwara, SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas attended the function at District Police Lines Kupwara. In Budgam, SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem Khan took the salute at District Police Lines Budgam.
In Baramulla, DIG North Kashmir Range Uday Basker Billa along with SSP Baramulla Rayees Muhammad Bhat, and CO 53 Bn CRPF Meghraj attended the function at District Police Lines Baramulla where contingents of District Police, 53 Bn CRPF, 2nd Bn SSB and IRP 13th Bn participated.