National Unity Day celebrated across J&K; main function organised at Zewan

Srinagar: To commemorate the huge contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the integration of the country, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas also known as National Unity Day was celebrated by J&K Police across the Union Territory of J&K on Monday.

The main function was held at the Armed Police Complex Zewan where DGP J&K, Dilbag Singh who was the Chief Guest on the occasion took the salute at parade and march past. The DGP, J&K administered oath to the officers and Jawans of Police, CAPFs.

On the sidelines of the function, the DGP in his interaction with media said that National Unity Day, or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, is celebrated on this day every year to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who played a remarkable role in the political integration and freedom of the country.