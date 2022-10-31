National Unity Day celebrated across J&K; main function organised at Zewan

Srinagar: To commemorate the huge contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the integration of the country, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas also known as National Unity Day was celebrated by J&K Police across the Union Territory of J&K on Monday.
The main function was held at the Armed Police Complex Zewan where DGP J&K, Dilbag Singh who was the Chief Guest on the occasion took the salute at parade and march past. The DGP, J&K administered oath to the officers and Jawans of Police, CAPFs.
On the sidelines of the function, the DGP in his interaction with media said that National Unity Day, or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, is celebrated on this day every year to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who played a remarkable role in the political integration and freedom of the country.
He said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police organised unity parades across the UT and central level unity parade was held at APC Zewan during which we took the pledge to re-affirm ourselves for the unity, integrity, and security of our country.
With regard to the drones from Pakistan the DGP said that everyone is aware about the evil intentions of that country and its agencies. “For the last few years it had started this new trend of dropping weapons, ammunition, IEDs and smuggling in the narcotics through drones, he added.
Time and again we foiled many such attempts and a number of elements involved have been arrested,” he said, adding that yesterday’s attempt at Jammu is being minutely investigated. He said that LeT in particular with the complete support of Pak army and its agencies is involved in this evil practice.
ADGP Armed J&K S J M Gillani, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG Armed Kashmir Shahid Mehraj, Commandants of different battalions and other senior police officers were present on the occasion.