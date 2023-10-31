NATIONAL UNITY DAY | Run for unity held at Gurez

Bandipora: To celebrate National Unity Day/ Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gurez, Mukhtar Ahmad Tuesday flagged-off a ‘Run for Unity’ at Gurez.

The run was organised from Degree College Gurez to Sports Stadium.

Later, a pledge ceremony and prize distribution was held at the sports stadium.

A large number of students along with staff participated in the rally

Furthermore, as part of Vigilance Week 2023, the SDM presided over the vigilance awareness programme organised by the Anti corruption Bureau at Dak-Banglow Dawar.

Executive Engineer R&B Division Gurez, Tehsildar Gurez besides others were also present in the awareness program.