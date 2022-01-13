National Youth Day celebrated

Shopian: National Youth Day was celebrated at Mini Secretariat Arhama, here to honour great philosopher Swami Vivekananda.
A day-long function under the theme ‘Role of Youth in Nation Building’ was organised by District Youth Services and Sports Department Shopian in which students of various educational institutions participated.
On the occasion, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Shopian, Gurmukh Singh Dutta while sharing his views highlighted the role of youth in Nation building.
He added that the event was hosted with the aim to encourage the youth to participate in different activities and said that the main objective of the National Youth Day is to provide a platform for bringing the youth of the country together to provide them an opportunity to show their talent in various fields.
During the programme, students participated in various cultural programmes and other games.
In-charge Cultural Activities, Riyaz Ahmed and officers and officials of DYSSO were present in the programme.