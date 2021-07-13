Naya Kashmir drafted with blood of July 13 martyrs: CPI(M)
Srinagar: While paying tributes to July 13, 1931 martyrs, CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said Naya Kashmir which was drafted with their blood was dismantled on August 5, 2019.
According to a statement issued here, he said that it was due to the supreme sacrifices of July 13 martyrs that ultimately led a way for Naya Kashmir which is notable for its humanistic view of development.
“By virtue of it, J&K made significant strides including landmark Agrarian Reforms, free education to all, political and economic rights to women, upliftment of weaker sections of population, including peasants and tenets got empowered. Similarly, it ensured the empowerment of ethnic groups, including Dalits,” he said.
“The constituent assembly of Jammu and Kashmir was also the outcome of the ‘Naya Kashmir’ and J&K’s special status under Article 370 was the outcome of the struggle of the 1931 martyrs. However, unfortunately on August 5, 2019, BJP government unilaterally dismantled whatever little was left. With a stroke of pen, J&K’s special status under Article 370 was abrogated and erstwhile state was downgraded and bifurcated into two union territories,” the statement quoted him.
“July 13 is commemorated as the struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for upholding social justice, democratic and human values. It is a historic event and its significance will remain for future generations as well. The uprising against the tyranny and autocratic rule of Maharaja by the people laid a strong edifice for unifying the people, rising above narrow considerations that finally culminated in initiating a process of their empowerment. The supreme sacrifices by the martyrs led to the dawning of a new era in Jammu and Kashmir.”