Naya Kashmir drafted with blood of July 13 martyrs: CPI(M)

Srinagar: While paying tributes to July 13, 1931 martyrs, CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said Naya Kashmir which was drafted with their blood was dismantled on August 5, 2019.

According to a statement issued here, he said that it was due to the supreme sacrifices of July 13 martyrs that ultimately led a way for Naya Kashmir which is notable for its humanistic view of development.

“By virtue of it, J&K made significant strides including landmark Agrarian Reforms, free education to all, political and economic rights to women, upliftment of weaker sections of population, including peasants and tenets got empowered. Similarly, it ensured the empowerment of ethnic groups, including Dalits,” he said.