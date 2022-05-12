NC aghast over proposed hike in power tariff

Srinagar: National Conference on Thursday asked the government to put a halt on the proposed hike in the power tariff , saying the steep increase in electricity tariff will add to the burden of a common man in Jammu and Kashmir.

Party Chief Spokesperson and Advisor to Omar Abdullah, Tanvir Sadiq alluded to the proposed 17.74 percent and 12.46 percent hike in power tariff in both the Jammu and Kashmir provinces by JPDCL and KPDCL respectively.

He said the proposed hike is totally an unwarranted decision that has been taken by the power department without taking the sufferings of the varied sections of people into account.